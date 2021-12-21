The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched an innovative app that allows football fans to stream live Ghanaian matches, receive exclusive news and updates on Ghana football in real-time.

The launch took place at the Headquarters of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The app dubbed ‘Ghana Football App’ is available to download on Google Play Store and Apple Store. It provides information on upcoming matches, standings, real-time results and updates across all Divisions of Ghana Football including, Juvenile League, Women’s Premier League, Division One League, Premier League, and National teams.

It presents an opportunity to football fans across the world to have an app that allows them to enjoy all the live-action amidst time zone conflicts and location restraints as matches are ongoing. This app will also serve as an authentic and exclusive source to news and updates from the Ghana Football Association.

Present at the launch was President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby and Referees Manager Alex Kotey.

Also present were the newly elected Executives of the Referees Association of Ghana and products of the Catch them Young refereeing policy.

Speaking on the relevance of the App, President Simeon-Okraku said “With this app, Ghanaian football has experienced a facelift: an essential and effective resolution to global trends and culturally relevant occurrences that impact the Ghanaian football scene.

‘’The App will be in full swing on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, when the official announcement of Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations is made,’’ he added

The App is in partnership with Isimangaliso Africa, a Ghanaian Online Media company.