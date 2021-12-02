A member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is incensed about the chaos that characterised proceedings in Parliament on Wednesday, November 1, 2021.

In a social media post, he lamented how the current Parliament by the actions of its members was gravitating towards denting a reputation as a democratic shining light.

There was pandemonium when the First Deputy S peaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, refused a motion by the Minority to overturn the approval of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government by the Majority last Tuesday.

Some of the Minority MPs clashed with the Majority which resulted in chaos.

A disappointed Mr Otchere-Darko said the current Parliament is “committed to shedding its proud image”.

Ghana’s Parliament since January 6 appears committed to shedding its proud image as a shining light for democracy to something uncharacteristically disgraceful. It is as if we have to have our way by arguments or fisticuffs. There can be more order on a playground of toddlers… — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) December 1, 2021

In another tweet, he wrote: “Parliament is a chamber of intellect and not a chamber pot for brawlers.”