Renowned gospel musician, Esther Asiedu, known in the creative industry as Piesie Esther, has taken to social media to post adorable photos of her son.

The photos shared were to mark the birthday of the little boy she identified as Junior as he turned a year older today, March 11, 2023.

The photos captured a light skin young man clad in white t-shirt and checked shorts with a sneaker to match.

Junior had a little chain around his neck and a watch to complement his looks.

Credit: Pisie Esther Instagram.

The Wayɛ Me Yie hitmaker took to her Instagram page to wish her son well.

The musician wrote: Another year has come, my baby boy junior is +1 today, pls help me celebrate him. 🎂🍾🥂.

The photos have attracted goodwill messages from fans and followers to the celebrant.