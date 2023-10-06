Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther is topping Twitter trends following a performance at her senior colleagues, Tagoe Sisters’ 40th-anniversary celebration.

In a video shared by SikaOfficial on Twitter, the singer, while ministering her ‘W’aye Me Yie’ hit song, replaced the God of Enoch in the original song with the God of NPP.

This was at a time when she stood by President Akufo-Addo, who sat in between the Tagoe sisters.

The President, as the guest of honour, was stunned by the accolade, as were the other guests.

The event was held at Underbridge, East Legon, where they launched the Tagoe Twin and Children Foundation.

The viral video has been met with varied reactions by netizens.

