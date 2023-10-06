Ghanaian musician and businessman, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, famed D-Black has taken to social media to mourn the death of his brother.

D-Black said the deceased was one of his big brothers.

He announced the unfortunate incident on X formerly Twitter on Wednesday, stating it was a terrible day.

“Just lost one of my big brothers. 10 of us, 1 gone too soon,” he mourned.

However, the identity of the late sibling and the circumstances surrounding the death is not known.

Terrible day for me. Just lost one of my big brothers . 10 of us , 1 gone too soon . 💔 — D-Black (@DBLACKGH) October 4, 2023

ALSO READ: