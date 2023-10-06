D Black

Ghanaian musician and businessman, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, famed D-Black has taken to social media to mourn the death of his brother.

D-Black said the deceased was one of his big brothers.

He announced the unfortunate incident on X formerly Twitter on Wednesday, stating it was a terrible day.

“Just lost one of my big brothers. 10 of us, 1 gone too soon,” he mourned.

However, the identity of the late sibling and the circumstances surrounding the death is not known.

ALSO READ:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR