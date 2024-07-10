The University of Ghana’s (Legon) Department of English has included lyrics from D-Black’s 2012 hit song “My Kinda Girl” featuring Sarkodie in their English Literature and Critical Discourse Studies examination.

The initiative, led by Dr. Nancy Henaku, a senior lecturer at the university, takes a critical look at the song’s lyrics.

The end-of-semester exam paper paraphrased, summarized, and quoted significant portions of the song’s lyrics, including notable phrases such as “lawyer lady,” “nutty scientist,” and “Dada ba.”

This integration of contemporary Ghanaian hip-hop into academic study makes it the first time a Ghanaian hip-hop song has been studied in a university.

This is testament to the growing recognition of hip-hop as a vital component of modern literature.

SEE ALSO