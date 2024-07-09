Timothy Musah Junior Abaadu, known as Mjthecomedian, is a prominent Ghanaian stand-up comedian and content creator who has established a strong brand for himself over the years, notably through his annual Festival.

On July 6, 2024, the 8th edition of the 1xbet Dashiki Festival took place with a remarkable turnout surpassing previous years.

The festivities commenced at the forecourt of the Accra International Trade Fair Centre, kicking off with aerobics sessions.

The atmosphere was set with soothing tunes from a DJ on a truck, prompting cheers as the journey began after a series of honks.

The event unfolded into a vibrant spectacle where both young and old attendees danced joyously to a medley of popular Ghanaian and African hit songs.

Amidst the music, Mjthecomedian took to the truck’s mic, engaging the crowd with his signature humor while also advocating for peaceful elections in December, garnering laughter and applause from the audience.

The procession continued through Accra’s landmarks, pausing at Independence Square before heading down Oxford Street to La Girls School Park, where a stage awaited.

Here, the energy remained high as musicians took turns delivering captivating performances to an enthusiastic audience.

The festival celebrated cultural diversity with traditional performances from the Ga and Builsa communities, reinforcing the theme of unity under the “Rep Your Tribe” hashtag. Representatives from 1xbet also engaged the crowd, updating them on initiatives and hosting giveaways.

In conclusion, the 1xbet Dashiki Festival concluded as a resounding success, leaving attendees thrilled and looking forward to next year’s event.