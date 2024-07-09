The Fisheries Enforcement Unit of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has warned fisherfolk to strictly comply with the closed fishing season.

According to the National Coordinator of the unit, Commodore Francis Ayiteyvi Nyarko, sufficient personnel have been deployed to monitor the coast and ensure that no fisherman undertakes any fishing activities during this period.

The government has implemented the 2024 closed fishing season for both artisanal fishermen and industrial trawlers, which commenced on July 1.

This initiative aims to allow fish populations to replenish, ensuring sustainable fishing practices in the future.

Speaking to the media, Commodore Ayiteyvi Nyarko emphasised that the marine police, navy, and other security agencies are fully involved in enforcing the closed season.

Their presence is intended to guarantee that the regulations are followed and that the objectives of the closed season are achieved.

Commodore Ayiteyvi Nyarko reiterated that anyone found violating the closed-season arrangements would face legal consequences.

He urged all fishermen to respect the rules and contribute to the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry.

The Fisheries Enforcement Unit remains committed to overseeing the successful implementation of the closed fishing season, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility in preserving marine resources for future generations.

“Anybody that we arrest, we will hand them over to the police for the appropriate action to be taken against them. The enforcement team comprises the Marine Police, the Navy, MCS personnel and then any other security personnel that may be available.”

“Now we are doing this in close collaboration with the Navy in particular. The police are strongly behind us. So it is teamwork. For them to accept that this closed season has come to stay, it is a law that we are enforcing, so we don’t expect them to do the things we don’t want them to do.”

