CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe has congratulated Kurt Okraku on his re-election as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Mr Okraku was retained following a massive endorsement from delegates during the 2023 Elective Congress in Tamale on Thursday, October 5,2023.

The Dreams FC owner polled 117 of the 120 votes cast to retain his position as President of the Ghana Football Association for the next four years.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe in a statement while congratulating him underscored that, the re-election of Mr. Okraku is an indication of trust and confidence in his leadership.

“My dear brother Kurt, It is my pleasure to express my most sincere congratulations to you on your re-election for four more years as President of the Ghana Football Association (“GFA”) which took place on Thursday 5 October 2023 in Tamale, Ghana.

“Your re-election is an indication of your memberships’ trust and confidence in your leadership. You have done excellent work to promote and develop football in Ghana and on the African Continent.

“I wish you everything of the best during the new period of your leadership and look forward to seeing you again,” the statement read.

