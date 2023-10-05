Young Apostles Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Samuel Anim Addo has lost his position on the Ghana Football Association’s Executive Council.

Anim Addo was seeking to be re-elected among three representatives for the Division One League (DOL) on the GFA ExCO.

However, Anim Addo, who also doubles as the manager for former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, polled 13 out of the 48 votes cast by the Division One League clubs.

He came last out of the 5 contestants competing for the 3 slots.

Meanwhile, former GFA Vice President, Mark Addo has successfully retained his seat on the ExCO.

Other Division One members who will join Mr Addo are Gideon Fosu and Eugen Nobel Nii Amon Noel.

The three newly appointed representatives of the Division One League will join five other Executive Committee members from the Ghana Premier League and Women’s Premier League to form the new GFA ExCO.

Incumbent President, Kurt Okraku also recorded a resounding victory as he was re-elected as the President of GFA.

