Dr Randy Abbey has retained his seat as a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council Member at the Elective Congress in Tamale.

The Kpando Heart of Lions owner and bankroller polled 12 votes.

Other members who have retained their seats on the Executive Council include former AshantiGold SC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frederick Acheampong who had 11 votes.

Nana Oduro Sarfo who served on several committees also had 10 votes.

Kingsley Osei Bonsu, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bechem United had 12 votes.

Meanwhile, the Board Chairman of Medeama SC and Management Committee chairman of Black Galaxies, Dr Tony Aubynn has lost his seat after massing 7 votes.

FIFA sent a strong delegation to monitor events in the Northern Regional capital at Global Dreams Hotel.

Earlier, GFA president Kurt Okraku retained his seat as President of the federation after receiving 97.1% of votes, with only two people voting against his retention.

