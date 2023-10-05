Former Black Stars coach, James Kwesi Appiah has been elected as an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman had 10 votes.

Appiah will represent the Premier League clubs on the Executive Council.

The former Ghana international remains the only ingenious coach who qualified the Black Stars for the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

The Ghana Football Association election is currently ongoing in Tamale, with other positions set to be decided.

Meanwhile, FIFA sent a strong delegation to monitor events in the Northern Regional capital.

Meanwhile, GFA President, Kurt Okraku retained his seat as President of the federation after receiving 97.1% of votes, with only two people voting against his retention.