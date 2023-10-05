Associate Professor of Finance at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Lord Mensah has described as disrespectful Dr. Ernest Addison’s response to the Minority caucus of Parliament.

The Finance expert stated that, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) should have been sober with his response considering how Ghana’s economy has deteriorated.

“Obviously that shouldn’t be the response. He [Addison] should have accepted where the economy has been driven to and give assurance that things are being put in place to calm down the situation. But to respond in a manner as if you are attacking, it shows a sign of disrespect,” he said on Accra-based Starr FM.

Prof. Mensah indicated the Governor could have handled the situation better.

Dr. Addison refused to resign following calls by the Minority in Parliament and other interest groups.

Speaking in an interview with International Business Website, Central Banking the Governor Addison described the demonstration by the Minority as “completely unnecessary.”

