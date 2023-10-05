Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has taken on the Governor Bank of Ghana (BoG) over his refusal to resign from office.

In his view, Dr. Ernest Addison’s decision to call their bluff is a “display of arrogance”.

The Minority caucus, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and some civil society groups took to the streets on Tuesday to demand the resignation of BoG’s Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies following losses incurred by the Central Bank.

But in an international business news website, Central Banking, Dr. Addison said he is not stepping down and described the protest by the opposition as “completely unnecessary.”

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Mahama Ayariga said he is not surprised because the BoG Governor is being shielded.

“If he is saying he will not resign, we shall see. The organizers will meet and inform everyone about our next steps. But as for the Governor and his two deputies, we will do everything possible to make sure they resign. If nothing at all we have to handle the arrogance of power,” he noted.

The Bawku Central MP added that, Dr. Addison cannot tell the Minority the channel to use to express their grievances.

“He cannot dictate what channels we have to use to get to him. He should tell us what channel he is expecting us to use. I wrote a letter to request a breakdown of the $250M new headquarters expenditure and he replied that he could not give me the details on the basis of national security. You said there are other channels but you’re running from those channels,” Mr. Ayariga fumed.

ALSO READ: