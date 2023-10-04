Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has said the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor’s refusal to receive a petition from #OccupyBoG protesters will make matters worse for him.

The Minority caucus, NDC, civil society groups, and some Ghanaians hit the principal streets of Accra to call for the resignation of the BoG Governor and his two deputies for gross mismanagement.

The Minority leadership were allowed to present a petition at the precinct of the Central Bank.

The leadership of the OccupyBoG protest were met by Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng and a host of the Bank’s leadership, who told the protesters that Dr Addison was in a meeting with a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was therefore unavailable to receive the petition.

But they refused to handover the petition to him noting that, they want to present it the Governor.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, he said the Minority and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will continue to protest until Dr. Ernest Addison receives the petition for his resignation.

“He is causing more harm to himself. Whoever advised him not to come out did not help him. Is the IMF meeting more important than Ghanaians? he fumed.

The Juaboso MP stated that, the “tens of thousands” who joined the protest show Ghanaians are tired.

To him, the demonstration against Dr. Addison will serve as a deterrent to future BoG Governors

“Yesterday I was shocked. Ever since I was born this has been the biggest. It was beyond my expectations. The turnout for the demonstration shows it was successful and that people are fed up with the government’s mismanagement. If tension is the antidote to end corruption so be it,” he said.

Mr. Akandoh commended the organizers and protestors for ensuring the protest was peaceful devoid of any casualties.

“There were provocations but we kept our calm and ensured that the demonstration was peaceful and no casualty was recorded,” he added.

