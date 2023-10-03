The demonstration to demand the resignation of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies is currently underway.

The protest is under the auspices of the Minority in Parliament with support from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), civil society groups and other political parties.

Clad in black and red attire, the protesters are vocal, chanting songs and holding placards bearing various slogans, including ‘Mr Printer Stop Printing Money For Criminals’, ‘Misgovernor Addison’, and ‘Akyem Mafia Government’ among others as they express their frustration and convey their demands to the government.

They intend to present a petition to the Governor at the Central Bank – a proposal the police has vehemently denied.

The Ghana Police Service has therefore taken proactive steps to ensure a peaceful demonstration by deploying its personnel.

Below are some photos by Adomonline.com’s photo journalist, Joseph Odotei

Asiedu Nketia

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi at the OccupyBoGdemo

Former Accra Mayor and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije

Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor

