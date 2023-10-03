Protesters have gathered at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle for #OccupyBoGdemo organized by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Minority caucus of Parliament.

Some civil society groups like Arise Ghana have joined the opposition party to protest and seek for the removal of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies.

The call for the resignation comes after the Central Bank recorded a GH¢60.81 billion loss in the 2022 fiscal year and the use of over $250 million for the construction of a new headquarters.

Notable MPs like Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Francis-Xavier Sosu, former Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Wa Central MP, Rashid Pelpuo and former MP for Lawra Nandom constituency, Bede Ziedeng have been spotted among the protesters.

Participants in the protest are predominantly dressed in black and red attire, with many sporting red caps on their heads.

Throughout the demonstration, they can be heard chanting patriotic songs, expressing their collective voice for change and accountability.

The Ghana Police Service says it has taken proactive measures by deploying its personnel to ensure the smooth facilitation of the ongoing demonstration.

