The Ghana Police Service is insisting that it will not allow the Minority Caucus in Parliament to terminate its protest at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Headquarters building in Accra.

In a press briefing on Monday, the Service reiterated that the reason for not allowing the protesters to terminate the protest at the said location was because it is a security zone.

It has thus challenged the organisers of the protest to go to court for a hearing on the matter if they do not agree to the terms of the police after it filed an injunction at the court.

The police at the press briefing noted that the Minority has finally reached an agreement with them on the route for the protest, although the minority is saying otherwise.

“Per our agreement with the Minority, the demonstrators will converge at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and proceed Adabraka to Ridge Roundabout, National Theatre Traffic Light, High Court Traffic Light to Atta Mills Highway and make a U-turn at the National Lottery and terminate at the Independence Square,” ASP Ansah-Akrofi indicated.

