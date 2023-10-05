Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has descended heavily on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, for his reaction to the Minority-led #OccupyBoG demonstration.

Dr. Addison in an interview on Central Business described the demonstration as “completely unnecessary”, the protesters as “hooligans” and added that neither he nor his deputies would step down.

The lawmaker described as “provocative”, “uncourteous” and “condescending” the words of Dr. Addison.

“This Governor has the effrontery, has the audacity to talk to MPs, the people’s representatives this way? he quizzed.

“We can decide to demonstrate, we can decide to picket, we can decide to write letters, we can decide to file motions, we can decide not to act at all. These are all democratic avenues available to us,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

The NDC MP said in other jurisdictions, Dr Addison would have been “languishing in jail long ago”.

Mr. Ablakwa assured that the Governor will not get away with his actions in the NDC’s next administration.

