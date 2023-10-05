The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday, October 5 elected new members that will form the new Executive Council.

The Elective Congress was held at the Global Dreams Hotel in Tamale.

Mr Kurt Okraku, who was the incumbent retained his position as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the next four years.

On the Executive Council, five candidates from the Premier League and three candidates from the Division One League were elected to form the new Executive Council members.

Former Black Stars head coach, James Kwesi Appiah won one of the slots of the Executive Council when he polled 10 votes on the ticket of Asante Kotoko SC.

Frederick Acheampong was also re-elected for another four-year term on the Executive Council.

Dr Randy Abbey, who is a former communications Director of the GFA and owner of Kpando Heart of Lions, was given another mandate to serve on the Council.

Other people who retained their seats include: Oduro Sarfo and Bechem United administrator Kingsley Osei Bonsu after winning a second re-run between himself and Elleony Amande.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC Board Chairman, Dr. Tony Aubynn lost his seat on the Executive Council.

Premier League representatives on the Executive Council

From the Division One League, Mark Addo, who doubles as the Vice President of the FA retained his seat. The Koforidua ‘Semper Fi’ bankroller gets the nod for another four-year term.

Akosombo Krystal Palace co-owner, Gideon Fosu and former member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Eugene Noel Nobel won the other slots from the Division One League.

Division One League reps on the ExCO

The Women’s Premier League representative was Gifty Oware-Mensah was confirmed after all 20 clubs overwhelmingly endorsed her as a new member of the Executive Council.

Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah

The newly elected members will hold their positions until 2026. They will hope to improve the standard of Ghana football and see the various national teams perform.

