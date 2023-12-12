The Minority in Parliament is not backing down on its call for the resignation of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies.

They have formally requested that Dr Addison designates a time for them to present their petition, demanding his removal.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

“We, therefore, write to request your availability at the premises of the Bank of Ghana head office for the Honourable Members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament to hand over our petition to you personally,” the statement noted.

The caucus in October 2023 led a mammoth demonstration to mount pressure on Dr Addison to step down coupled with a petition to enforce their demands.

However, they refused to submit their petition after the BoG Head of Security, Wing Commander, Kwame Asare Boateng, was delegated to receive it.

The Minority MPs announced plans to return and present the petition to the Governor himself.

In view of this, the statement has asked Dr Addison to inform them about a convenient time and date by Monday, December 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, Dr Addison has dismissed the calls for him to step down and described the demonstration which was dubbed #OccupyBoG as “completely unnecessary.”

According to him, the Minority had many platforms to channel their grievances in a civilised society, not through demonstrations on the streets as hooligans.

