Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus have been named in the best eleven in the 2023 CAF awards ceremony.

Kudus, 23, in the year under review has been exceptional not only for the Ghana national team but at the club level where he excelled for Ajax and West Ham United.

Partey on the other hand has been a key man for Arsenal and the Black Stars although he has had troubles with injuries.

The other players who made it into the CAF team of the year include: Andre Onana, Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, Sadio Mane as well as Mohammed Kudus.

CAF Team of the Year.

Andre Onana, Achraf Hakimi, Chancel Mbemba, Kalidou Koubaly, Thomas Partey, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Mohammed Kudus, Sofyan Amrabat, Sadio Mane, Victor Osimhen, Mohammed Salah.