Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has lauded Thomas Partey and other substitutes for their impact against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners on Tuesday night were held to a 2-2 drawn game against the German side in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghana midfielder played 10 minutes in the game after replacing Kai Havertz in his first outing in this season’s competition after missing out on the group stage and Round of 16 stage games largely due to injuries.

Speaking in a post-game press conference, Arteta rued Ben White’s missed chance but was impressed with the performance of his substitutes including Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard who combined for Arsenal’s second goal and Thomas Partey.

“When you bring two or three players like we have done, with Alex (Zinchenko) straight away at halftime to change a few things, and then with Leo (Trossard) and Gabby (Jesus), then Thomas (Partey) when it needs, because the game became a bit chaotic, and it was a big danger to lose it. I think they all had a big impact tonight,” he told the club website.

Mikel Arteta and his charges will be hosted by Bayern Munich in the reverse leg at the Allianz Arena on April 17.

