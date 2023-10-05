Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Akosua Manu, has said the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison’s description of protestors as hooligans is worrying.

According to the Adentan New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant, the basis of a demonstration may always not be clear.

However, she said Dr Addison cannot invalidate people’s concerns as unimportant or irrelevant.

Akosua Manu made these remarks on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

“The hooligan comment is worrying and I don’t like what he said but if the NDC is asking for the Governor to resign, he didn’t appoint himself,” she said.

Dr Addison over the last 24 hours has come under condemnation over his response to the #occupyBoG protesters and calls for his resignation.

The Governor has been quoted by a portal, centralbanking.com to have said in an interview that he would not resign from his position following the Minority’s protest on Tuesday.

He reportedly said the demonstration was completely unnecessary, adding that neither him nor his deputies will leave their jobs.

He further called the demonstrators as hooligans who should have known how to better address their grievances.

The Minority has since described the comments as provocative.

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga said he is surprised at Dr Addison’s behaviour since the Minority was civil in their demand for his resignation.

But in the view of Akosua Manu, Dr Addison despite the concerns raised has achieved a lot and those feats cannot be taken away from him.

RELATED: