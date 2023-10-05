Travelers on the Yamonransa to New Edubiase road have been kept in a gridlock for hours following a truck accident on the stretch.

According to reports, a truck veered off and subsequently crossed the road horizontally completely blocking it.

This left many travelers stranded.

Travelers on the affected stretch who were affected were advised to use the Twifo Praso route and link Assin Fosu to continue their journey.

As of 7:30pm, the Central Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Linda Afotey Annan told Graphic Online that personnel of the Ghana Police Service had worked to re-open the road to traffic.