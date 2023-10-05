President of the Ghana Kidney Association, Prof Sampson Antei has lamented the cost involved in kidney dialysis.

He said treatment is very expensive and that patients all over the world are not required to pay for the cost from their pockets.

This he explained is because patients are unable to afford the services.

“Affordability has been the major challenge and this has existed over all these years,” he said while contributing to Kidney Health Matters on JoyNews on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Mr Antei said the Association is attempting to lower the cost of dialysis.

This conversation started up after Korle Bu Teaching Hospital increased the cost of dialysis per session for persons with kidney conditions by over 100%.

A notice that had been posted on the department’s door read, “Cost of dialysis has been increased from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42.”

However, the Hospital blamed the high cost of taxation for the increment. Following much resistance, management was forced to rescind its decision.

The Ghana Kidney Association President also said they hope that no kidney patients get to the end stage.

This, he said is because that stage is critical and the patient may die if they do not get an artificial kidney.

According to him, there are five stages of kidney disease, adding that the disease can be managed at the first four stages.

Further, he added that “once it gets to stage five, it means that your kidney is no more functioning. It has just come to a halt” of which the patient may be forced to rely on an artificial kidney.

“We know everywhere in the world that the cost of treatment of getting an artificial kidney what we call kidney replacement therapy i.e. dialysis or kidney transplant is so expensive yet that is the solution. It is a solution to what otherwise being a dead end would.”

For this reason, he said, “We pray that people with kidney disease do not get to what we call the end stage.”

