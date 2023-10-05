Dialysis patients who paid the unapproved fee increment by the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital will receive free treatment on their next visit.

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

This was on the back of a meeting between the Health Committee and the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Juaboso Member of Parliament (MP) revealed that both parties, among other things, agreed the fee was illegal because it had not come to Parliament.

“They have put an end to it and have put in place internal mechanisms so that anybody who has paid that amount of money, when he or she comes the second time, will probably take care of the person for free,” he assured.

The lawmaker added that, the hospital management raised concerns about the current treatment cost and asked for a possible review.

Mr Akandoh paid the committee will further engage the Ministers of Health and Finance to see the best way out.

Background

A notice on the hike in the cost of dialysis treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital from ₵380 to ₵765 sparked a public outcry last week.

The Public Relations Officer of Korle Bu, Mustapha Salifu, explained that this increment is a result of the high taxes and import duties on consumables.

The hospital, however, allayed the fees of the general public with the assurance that it had not been sanctioned by the management or approved by Parliament.

Unfortunately, six patients were affected by the new charge, which was a result of a miscommunication by the Renal Unit of the hospital.

