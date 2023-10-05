President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has vowed to resolve any impasse between him and former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie.

He made this statement following his re-election on Thursday during the 2023 Elective Congress in Tamale.

Mr Afriyie was hoping to challenge Mr. Okraku for the position but his hope was dashed after he was disqualified by the Elections Committee.

According to the Committee, he failed to provide the required number of signatures to support his candidacy.

Mr. Afriyie attempted to stop the election with a court injunction until his concerns are address but failed.

After his landslide victory, Kurt Okraku extended an olive branch to George Afriyie in the interest of Ghana football.

“We can only build the Ghanaian game when we stay together,” he said after he was re-elected. Everyone has a role to play in the game including my brother, George Afriyie. I will reach out to George and bring him back home. So George, wherever you are, we are one,” he added.

