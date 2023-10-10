The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) will soon expand its benefits package to cover dialysis treatment.

According to him, the government has already initiated steps to support kidney patients struggling with the cost of treatment.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant announced this while addressing supporters at Sene West in the Bono East region.

Dr Bawumia also assured the Sene West and Sene East constituents that the contractor working on Kwame Danso-Atebubu road will soon return to the site.

The most talked-about road in the Bono East region was awarded to Justmoh Construction Limited on April 22, 2020, and was expected to be completed on October 21, 2022.

But, there is no contractor working on the road.

Dr Bawumia is on a three-day tour of the region ahead of the presidential primaries of the NPP set for November 4, 2023.

He is expected to climax the tour in the Techiman South constituency on Thursday.

