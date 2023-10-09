The Maker’s House Chapel International (TMHCI) will visit the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) and the 37 Military Hospital on Tuesday to financially support their renal units.

Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, founder of TMHCI, said the support formed part of the church’s corporate social responsibility.

It is also in fulfillment of the gospel, extending help to the needy.

He said this while speaking at the end of this year’s “Experience Conference,” organised by the Church in Accra.

Dr Nyamekye said the church would continue offering monthly support to assist those who could not pay for their sessions.

He urged other church to take up such tasks and assist the poor in society.

“We are in times where the Church must lead the way,” he said.

Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, Chief Executive, KBTH, who was present at the conference, expressed appreciation for the gesture.

He said many lives were dependent on dialysis and that “it is heartbreaking to see people very frustrated and wondering what will happen to them next because of lack of funding.”

“This is really God’s work and we thank you for the support,” he added.

News of the management of KBTH increasing the cost of dialysis per session from GH¢380 to GH¢765 broke weeks ago.

The Hospital attributed the increment to high taxes on consumables.

According to KBTH, if the old charges were maintained, the dialysis unit would shut down in days.

This attracted reactions from individuals and institutions.

According to experts, between 13 and 17 per cent of Ghana’s population had some form of renal function impairment.

Nationwide, there are about 300 dialysis machines, with the majority in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

Four regions do not have a single dialysis machine.

People in these regions requiring kidney treatment travel to other regions weekly to seek care.

The cost of dialysis ranges from GH₵‎300 to GH₵‎1000 per session.

The median cost in government and quasi-government health facilities is GH₵‎400.

The average number of sessions required a week is three.

Dr Nyamekye said the church’s initiative was to support the Government and the facilities to address the situation.

During COVID-19 the church through one of its outreaches, embarked on a “humanitarian mission” and provided food and drinks to the less privileged and needy.

More than 10,000 households benefited from the mission nationwide.

The church also helped with the renovation of a psychiatric hospital in Accra.

It creates job opportunities for youth and offers scholarships to needy but brilliant students.

