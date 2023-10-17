The Minority in Parliament says it is ready to support the government to completely deal with the dialysis crisis as stakeholders race against time to find a lasting solution to the issue.

The Minority revealed this when the ranking member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, led his colleagues to visit the renal dialysis unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to obtain firsthand information on the crisis.

After several weeks of agitation over the treatment of kidney patients, the renal unit of Ghana’s premier hospital remains closed to outpatients due to financial constraints, resulting in about GHC4 million in debt overhang.

In view of the continuous closure, the Minority is demanding an immediate reopening of the unit to outpatients.

Addressing the media after the visit to the facility, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said the continued closure of the unit will further worsen the plight of kidney patients who need the services on a regular basis.

To him, the closure of the unit to outpatients is proof that government is insensitive to the plight of kidney patients.

He, therefore, called on government to as a matter of urgency ensure the reopening of the unit, which has been closed for about four months.

The MP for Juaboso also said the Minority is ready and willing to support the government in finding a lasting solution to the crisis that has plagued the country’s health system.

“Whether something will be done permanently or temporarily, at this stage they must give them the money to open it and we will think about what we need to think about. If it’s going to the National Health Insurance, yes they should come back to Parliament; we will all think through it But at this stage, what we are calling for is the immediate opening of the renal unit to the OPD. We will agree and will think through with the government whatever support we have to give to the unit for it to function well,” the ranking member said.

ALSO READ: