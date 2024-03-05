Members of Parliament on the Minority side are furious over the Finance Ministry’s advice to President Akufo-Addo not to sign the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law.

The bill is expected to land on President Akufo-Addo’s desk this week, but the Finance Ministry says Ghana could lose more than 3 billion dollars in external financing if the bill becomes law.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini, has urged Ghanaians to take action in support of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The MP stated that the proposed legislation is crucial to upholding the country’s cultural values and independence from external influence.

Speaking to JoyNews on March 4, 2024, he said “Let’s rise up. I am telling you that the streets must be flooded. Everybody must be prepared on this matter, to come onto the streets. Thousands and millions of people must be prepared to flood the streets on this matter to protect our independence and sovereignty.

“We are not going to sit there and allow these external bodies to come and dictate to us and bring policies that are so perverse, that are so backward as far as our culture is concerned.”

Mr Fuseini stated that the European Court of Human Rights says that LGBTQ is not a human right but rather a sexual preference.

According to him, the fact that there is democracy does not mean all things that are punishable by law should be given the freedom to operate.

“Go to the western countries, do they allow people to exercise polygamy? If I want to marry a second wife in any of those countries, would they allow me? And is that not an infringement on my fundamental human rights? Why do they not talk about that in their communities?

According to the MP, these external forces only choose countries that are vulnerable to impose their will on.

“Why are they picking and choosing Ghana as a basis upon which to launch their crusade? It is unacceptable.”

In addition to Mr Fuseini’s comments, the MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, also voiced his opinion on the issue.

He said that the Ministry of Finance has pointed out some potential losses that the passage of the bill could cause.

Mr Suhuyini also pointed out that, there are countries with worse forms of punishment for people who engage in LGBTQ activities, but are doing well and have kept their relationships with other multilateral agencies.

“So I’m surprised that we are afraid that this law will isolate us and affect our relationship with these bilateral institutions. I think that if we rather remain forthright and remain proud of who we are and this law reflects who we are, then we’d be given the respect that we deserve and we will not in any way lose relationships that are mutually beneficial,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that we seem to be focused more on what we may lose and I stress potential and may because there is no evidence that these loses may actually manifest. It’s unfortunate that we seem to be focusing on what we may lose and not thinking of what they may lose if they pursue whatever agenda that they intend to pursue against us.”

Also, the MP for Bole-Bamboi, Yusif Sulemana, expressed disappointment in the Finance Minister, Dr. Amin Mohammed.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement urged President Akufo-Addo to refrain from signing the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill into law.

In the Monday, March 4 release, the Finance Ministry cautioned that such an action could lead to severe repercussions on the country’s financial support from international organisations like the Bretton Woods institutions.

Mr Sulemana went on to say that Dr Amin Adam seems to be more focused on financial considerations than on moral values.

“He should be concerned about the moral decay of this country. He should be concerned about the moral impact that the LGBTQ would bring on us if we allow it to go on. He should be concerned about the children yet to be born and their future. He should be concerned about his children.”

Mr Sulemana also revealed that there is a plan to repeal the bill if it is signed into law.

“They will organise or plan with the judiciary, go to court and then it will be thrown out. We are aware of all these things and calling on morally upright people in the country to stand up.”

The MP noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has taken a stand on the LGBTQ matter publicly and called on the current Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to do same.

“Are you saying that when he [John Mahama] comes into power, he won’t need foreign aid? He is aware of the implications but he has juxtaposed the harm this will cause us vis-à-vis the income or wealth we are going to get from foreign aid, and that’s the perspective from which we have to look at it. It is so shameful, and I am very sad today,” he said.

