Advocacy group, Rightify Ghana has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to reject and not assent the anti LGBTQI+ bill into law.

In a statement the group said the bill was discriminatory, hence the call for Akufo-Addo to uphold the values of democracy and supremacy of the constitution.

Rightify Ghana noted the bill has a blatant disregard for the principles of democracy, and human rights and will exacerbate the existing inequalities by further marginalising LGBTQI individual and restrict their access to essential services.

“President Akufo-Addo must stand firm in defending the right and dignity of all Ghanaians, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” the group appealed.

Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, unanimously passed the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill after three years.

Known as the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill, it seeks to criminalise lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

The Bill currently proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy and funding.

Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to three-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of these acts bearing a three to five-year jail term.

The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force.

However, there have been numerous calls for Akufo-Addo not to assent to the bill coupled with threats of legal action if he does.

