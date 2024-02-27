The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development is urging President Akufo-Addo not assent to the anti- LGBTQI+ Bill.

The Bill which when passed into law will criminalize the promotion, advocacy, funding and acts of homosexuality.

According to the Board Chairperson of CDD, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the Bill which is expected to be passed this week will not only criminalize persons involved but will additionally violate media and press freedom.

Speaking at a sensitization workshop for journalists on promoting human rights in Accra, she argued will punish any citizen who broadcasts or posts publications, stories that are said to be related to LGBTQI+ activities.

Even more serious, Professor Gadzekpo noted that, the Bill also violates article 108 of the 1992 Constitution which prohibits private members’ Bills that impose a charge on the public purse.

ALSO READ:

Autopsy report reveals what killed Aburi Girls SHS student

Four dead, others injured in gory accident at Awutu Bereku [Photos]

Dismissed HR manager prime suspect in Jirapa Dubai CEO’s murder