Information Minister designated, Fatimatu Abubakar has argued that it is unjust to claim President Akufo-Addo has not tackled unemployment in the country.

According to her, the President has an unmatched record of addressing unemployment across various sectors of the economy.

Madam Abubakar was responding the Minority’s claim that, President Akufo-Addo failed to address the issue of unemployment in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on February 27.

The reason, according to Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is because the President has not tackle the unemployment situation in the country head-on.

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday said the Minority is just playing politics.

She maintained that, President Akufo-Addo’s track record when it comes to job creation is unmatched.

“It’s unfair to say President Akufo-Addo has done nothing about unemployment. The NIA employed 35,00 people to help with the registration assistance, some of whom have transitioned into ongoing regional and district roles. Despite facing a four-year backlog of unemployed nurses in the health sector, over 100,000 job opportunities have been created, which ideally should have accommodated all trained individuals during Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

Additionally, the One District One Hospital project being built by the President will employ many. The security service has also recruited over 10,000 across their services,” the Information Minister-designate said.