President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday commissioned the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP) at Anwomaso in the Ashanti region.

The project is expected to boost power supply in the middle and the northern sector of the country.

A memorandum of understanding signed in 2015 between the government of Ghana and Africa Middle East Resources Investment Limited (AMERI) birthed this project in 2016.

AMERI Power Plant was to provide 5 years power for Ghana to address the power fluctuations in the country at a cost of $459m.

In 2022, the project was fully handed to the government of Ghana with the Volta River Authority (VRA) entrusted with its functioning and relocation from Aboadze in the Western Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The relocation and renaming of the AMERI Power Plant came with many backlash and criticisms from political parties, concerned groups and individuals as they deemed it needless and a waste of resources.

Speaking at the commissioning, President Akufo-Addo detailed the vital role the relocated plant will play in the equitable distribution of power supply to all parts of the country.

The relocation which started in 2022 was solely carried out by the Volta River Authority (VRA) including the millions spent for such a project.

Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, chided the opposition to the citing of the project in Kumasi.

The phase one currently adds 150 MW with about 650MW expected to be added in the subsequent phases of the project.

The vision, according to the VRA Board Chair is to make the facility a hub for energy and research to help students gain first-hand knowledge on engineering.

