President Akufo-Addo has extended his best wishes to the Black Queens ahead of their crucial qualifier against Zambia.

Scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, the Queens will take on the Copper Queens in the second leg of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifier with kick-off scheduled at 16:00 GMT.

Following a 1-0 loss to Zambia in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, the Black Queens are gearing up for a challenging rematch.

Addressing Ghana’s Parliament during his State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo recognized the team’s commendable efforts and wished them success.

“Mr. Speaker, the senior Women’s team the Black Queens who do not get half the attention the Black Stars get, have been performing quite creditably. They had gone for ten (10) matches without any loss until last December when they lost narrowly to Namibia in Windhoek in the final qualifying round for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations,” he remarked.

“Even though they lost narrowly to Zambia in the first leg of the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, let us wish them well in the second leg to be played in Lusaka tomorrow, and hope they give us something to cheer about,” he added.

The victor of the Ghana-Zambia encounter will face the winner of the Morocco-Tunisia clash.

Morocco secured a 2-1 victory in the first leg against Tunisia.