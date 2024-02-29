The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and a leading sponsor of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, Sam George, has addressed misconceptions and misinformation surrounding the controversial legislation.

Mr George on JoyNews’ PM Express, expressed his frustration over what he deemed as misinformation and miseducation circulating about the bill. One of the primary issues he tackled was the claim that LGBTQ+ individuals would face discrimination in job applications.

“Does anyone ask you who you slept within your bedroom when applying for a job? What happens in the confines of your bedroom remains the business of you and your partner,” he stated.

The legislator was reacting to an earlier contribution by Dr Amanda Odoi, another panelist on the show who had indicated that the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ Bill will not only infringe on the rights of LGBTQ+ people and make them feel unsafe in their own country, but will also face discrimination in job applications

However, the MP in his argument said that when individuals choose to define themselves by their sexual preference publicly, it becomes a matter of public policy. He defended the bill’s focus on regulating such matters, asserting that public policy would naturally apply.

Mr George also addressed the issue of funding, suggesting that some proponents of LGBTQ+ rights may be more interested in financial support than the welfare of Ghanaian children.

“If this is all about funding for you, I am more interested in the sanctity of Ghanaian children,” he said.

Highlighting the international context, Mr George pointed out the discrepancy in LGBTQ+ rights enforcement in various countries. He mentioned that individuals respect and adhere to the laws of countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia when traveling there.

Comparing Nigeria’s 15-year jail term to Ghana’s 3-year jail term when found culpaple in engaging in LGBTQ+ activities, Mr George questioned the moral authority opposers of the LGBTQ+ Bill would travel to Nigeria and still conform with their rules.

“… but think that Ghana should become a juggle because we think we are so liberal,” he stated.

Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, unanimously passed the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill following the completion of the third reading.

The anti-LGBTQ+ Bill has been a topic of intense debate and discussion since it was introduced to the legislature three years ago. While proponents argued that it is necessary to uphold cultural and religious values, opponents argued that portions of the Bill violates human rights and promotes discrimination.

Since its passage, many opponents have shared their displeasure with some Civil society groups threatening to take legal action should President Akufo-Addo assent to the bill for it to become law.

ALSO READ: