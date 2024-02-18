Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampam constituency, Sam George has clarified that the criminalisation of LGBTQ pertains to the act itself, not the individuals involved.

According to him, anyone choosing to engage in LGBTQ activities must face the consequences.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, February 17, Mr. George dismissed claims by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who suggested that the LGBTQ act is behavioral.

The Ningo-Prampram MP emphasised that the LGBTQ act is not supported by science but is merely an opinion.

“It is not backed by science and is one that I would call emotional. The science and the facts establish the fact that homosexuality is not behavioral, and I can take anybody on that debate,” he stated.

Mr. George stressed that “if you want to be objective, you cannot be selective in your objectivity.”

Background.

Mr Afenyo-Markin stood against the third reading of the anti-LGBTQ bill in Parliament on Thursday, February 15.

He stated that he is not completely against the principles of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill and supports it, but emphasised that he opposes the provision that would lead to the imprisonment of individuals accused of engaging in or promoting LGBTQ activities.

“The essence of this motion is to afford this august house the opportunity to thoroughly consider amendments that are proposed in the bill with the view of substituting community service for incarceration,” he said.

According to him, the bill’s punitive action would not aid in rehabilitating the culprits.

“The issue before us is behavioral, and it is my humble view that in dealing with behavioural matters, incarceration is not the solution. It makes the matter worse.

He explained that “to jail a person for his/her sexuality will not be the solution in maintaining our Ghanaian family values and ensuring proper human sexual rights.”

Parliament, on Thursday, February 8, approved a three-to-five-year jail term for individuals who wilfully promote or sponsor LGBTQ activities, while those caught in the act are to be sentenced to a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 3 years.