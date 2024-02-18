Police has arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery and assault incident targeting a mobile money operator on Monday, February 12, in Walewale, North East Region.

According to the police, the arrests were made following an intensive intelligence-led operation, leading to the capture of the suspects at their hideout.

In a press release issued by the police on Saturday, February 17, it was disclosed that the two suspects, identified as Zakaria Yamusa, alias Vandam and Fatao Issah, are believed to have shot and killed two individuals, including a mobile money vendor, and injured seven others during the attack.

Furthermore, the police assured the public that the intelligence-led operation is ongoing, with efforts to apprehend any other individual(s) involved in the incident.

“The intelligence operation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators involved arrested. We would like to assure the public that we shall surely get them.”

Following the attack, the victim, identified as Rabiu, was rushed to the Walewale Government hospital and subsequently lost his life.

Eyewitnesses say the attack occurred at a busy bus station near the Nalerigu junction along the Tamale Bolga Road in the centre of the Walewale township.

The eyewitnesses further confirmed the gunmen numbered about three arrived on motorbikes and fired sporadic warning shots before targeting the young operator with gunshots.