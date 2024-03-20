Tamale North Member of Parliament (MP), Alhassan Suhuyini, has alleged that the UNHCR Africa edited his portion out of a Ramadan promotion video, citing his co-sponsorship of the recently passed Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, as the reason.

He took to Facebook on Wednesday, March 20, to express his concerns, quoting the post by UNHCR Africa where his segment was edited, and raising his objections.

Suhuyini expressed disappointment at the perceived censorship, highlighting that it is unfair for an office such as the UNHCR Africa to oppose differing opinions on international issues.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining open-mindedness and fostering a spirit of collaboration towards a common good, rather than stifling diverse perspectives.

The MP urged the UNHCR Africa office to respect differing viewpoints and encouraged them to embrace dialogue and cooperation to address shared goals.

He stressed the need for mutual respect and understanding, particularly in matters of global significance, such as human rights and family values.

Mr Suhuyini underscored the importance of upholding freedom of expression and criticized what he perceived as attempts to silence dissenting voices.

He called for a more inclusive approach that acknowledges and respects diverse opinions while working towards common objectives.

Suhuyini urged stakeholders, including the UNHCR Africa office, to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration to promote human rights and uphold shared values, emphasising the importance of mutual respect and cooperation in addressing complex societal issues.

“It is important to recognize that in a diverse society, we are bound to have differences in opinions on international topics.”

“However, it is crucial to maintain an open mind and foster a spirit of collaboration towards a common good. While it is perfectly acceptable to hold differing views, it is essential to respect each other’s perspectives and work together towards a shared goal. By embracing our differences and finding common ground, we can achieve greater unity and progress on important global issues.”

“Intolerance towards differing opinions only hinders our ability to come together and create positive change.”

Meanwhile, a staff member of the UNHCR Office clarified in a media interview that it could have been an oversight.

According to the source, there was no deliberate decision to edit him out of the promotional video.