The Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini, says the government must cancel trainee allowances for nurses and teachers.

According to him, the money should be invested into the Student Loan Trust Fund to support financially pressed students across the country.

He said nursing and teacher trainees should be encouraged to apply for student loans rather than receiving stipends from government.

Speaking on the AM Show on JoyNews, Mr Suhuyini, said the payment of trainee allowances has placed an undue burden on state coffers making it an unsustainable venture.

He called for its abolishment.

“The NDC program at that time was based on the fact that nurses and teachers were guaranteed a job after completion so paying back such loans was not going to be difficult for them and so all you need to do is to invest more in the Student Loan Trust Fund,” he said.

Mr. Suhuyini said all tertiary students who cannot afford their fees depend on the Student Loan Trust Fund hence the need for more investment into the fund.