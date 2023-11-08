Acute water shortage has hit parts of Accra as residents travel to far places in search of water for their homes.

Some are forced to buy water at exorbitant prices. They are paying between GH¢70 and GH¢90 water which is a significant financial burden.

Despite this, they continue to receive huge water bills.

But in response to the development, the Communications Manager for the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Stanley Martey, said they have been dealing with a technical challenge involving one of their main pumps.

“We have had some challenges with one of our main pumps that needs fixing. We issued a press release last week to announce this to the public.” he disclosed in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

Mr. Martey explained that, for the past eight days, their engineers have been working tirelessly to resolve the problem.

He stressed the importance of fixing the motors and pumps to restore a consistent water supply, noting that the Weija plant serves a significant portion of Accra.

“For the past eight days, our engineers have been working tirelessly to address the issue, and hopefully, by latest Wednesday, they will get it fixed. We have had sleepless nights working on it. Barring any technical challenge, we should be able to fix the problem.” he assured.