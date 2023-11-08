Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and two of her daughters, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings were in Anloga last Saturday to join the Chiefs and people of Anlo to celebrate the annual Hogbetsotso festival.

Resplendent in colourful kente, the former First Lady joined President Akufo Addo, Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Volta Regional Minister,

Nana Konadu welcomes President Akufo Addo

Archibald Letsa and Chairman of the occasion, former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho to celebrate with the people of Anlo.

The Special Guest for the occasion was the Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, who added more pomp and pageantry to an already colourful event, arriving at the durbar grounds on a horse, accompanied by a delegation of chiefs, elders and warriors many of them also on horses.

After the ceremony the former First Lady and her delegation were hosted by the Awoemefia to a reception at his residence.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings took the opportunity to pay her respects to Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama.

The arrival of the Yaa Naa

Nana Konadu and her daughters, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle and Ms. Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, a lawyer, later paid homage to the Awoemefia, Togbi Sri III and chiefs of the Anlo Traditional Area.

Below are the photos:

President Akufo Addo delivers his address

The horses were on display

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Zanetor and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings confer

Togbe Sri sits in State with the chiefs of Anlo