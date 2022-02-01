The final funeral rites of Katakyie Charles Osei Bonsu, a brother of the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare Osei has been held.

The solemn ceremony took place on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

In attendance to commiserate with Madam Frema Opare was Vice President Dr Bawumia, his wife; Samira Bawumia and Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

Others included the Lands and Natural Resource Minister; Samuel Abu Jinapor as well as the Greater Accra Regional Minister; Henry Quartey.

The Rawlings’ family including former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings, Klottey Korley MP, Dr Zanetor Rawlings were also present to mourn with the family.

The deceased, Katakyie Charles Osei Bonsu, was a former Board Chairman of the Ghana Tourism Authority.