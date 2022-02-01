Former Electoral Commission (EC) boss, Charlotte Osei, has released stunning photos on social media and fans cannot get enough of them.

The photos were to mark her birthday as she turns 53 today, February 1, 2022.

The two photos she posted saw her clad in separate outfits; a white top on blue jeans as she poses for the camera by the couch amid smiles and an all-black dress.

Her admirers, including celebrities, have camped under her comment section to gush over her beauty and also wish her well in the years ahead.