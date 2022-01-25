Former Electoral Commission (EC) boss, Charlotte Osei, has paid a glowing tribute to Ghana’s First female Brigadier-General, Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu.

Madam Edjeani-Afenu passed on on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the 37 Military Hospital after a short illness.

Taking to her Facebook page, the former United Nations (UN) Elections Commissioner in Afghanistan, described the deceased as a big sister and true friend.

She lauded her as a leader and a champion who always loved and cared for others.

Admitting it was hard to accept the news of her demise, she, however, prayed for her to rest in the bosom of God.

She wrote: Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, the first female Brigadier General of the Ghana Armed Forces. Our barrier breaker! A true big sister and friend.

A leader and a champion. Always caring, always loving. Our hearts are truly broken. This is hard to understand and harder to accept. Rest well in the bosom of our Father.

