Ghana has lost three more lives in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

In its latest update, the GHS noted that in 24 hours, the country’s death toll rose to 1,370. As of January 17, the number of deaths recorded so far was 1,367.

On its website, the Service stated that as of January 18, 169 new cases were recorded. Currently, Ghana is battling with 3,227 active cases.

All 16 regions in the country and the Kotoka International Airport have recorded active cases. Out of the cases recorded, 29 are severe; while 10 are considered critical.

Since the emergence of the pandemic in March 2020, the GHS has confirmed 155,665 Covid-19 cases.

The GHS has discharged 473 individuals from various health institutions in a day. Cumulatively, 151,068 people, who have shown signs of recovery, have been discharged.