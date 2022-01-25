Last week Thursday’s explosion at Apiate has left both physical and emotional scars on many people in the country, particularly victims of the incident.

One resident, Joseph Appiah, says he is devastated at the extent of destruction the explosion caused.

The 60-year-old miner told JoyNews that his 21-year-old son, Justice Appiah was among those who were killed.

He noted that his son had approached the burning vehicle to take some photos when the explosion happened, killing him instantly.

The disaster did not only take Mr Appiah’s young son; it also destroyed his newly built 10-bedroom house and a pub he has been running for decades.

This destruction has taken a toll on the miner who wished the blast also killed him.

“Three days before the incident, glaziers had come to install all the windows and doors of the 10-bedroom house. I have spent so much only for this to happen.

“It is heartbreaking. And I have already told people that I wish I had died than to lose all of these,” he informed Maxwell Agbagba.

The unfortunate incident happened when an explosive-laden truck collided with a motorcycle, leading to a large blast that has destroyed the entire community.

READ MORE:

Some 14 people have been confirmed dead and many injured.

Also, hundreds in the community have been displaced. Mr Appiah is one of them.

He is currently relying on government and philanthropic interventions to find a place to lay his head at night.

Meanwhile, at a Municipal Security Council meeting on Monday, a committee was formed to be in charge of all donations and the resettlement of the displaced persons to a new shelter.