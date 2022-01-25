The Manya Krobo Traditional Council is appealing to the Ghana Education Service to keep the Akro Senior High Technical School at Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region closed as they engage angry youth protesting over the lynching of their kinsman.

They fear the lives of the students could be in danger should they return to such a volatile situation.

The Public Relations Officer of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, Nene Asada Ahor I, made the appeal after some residents attacked students over the lynching of a suspected thief.

Some students of the school on Friday, January 21, 2022, arrested and physically assaulted two persons who invaded their campus until they fell unconscious.

One of the suspects, Emmanuel Sackitey, could not survive the effect of the attacks and was pronounced dead on arrival by health authorities.

Following the incident, armed residents, who claim the two were innocent, stormed the school premises and attacked some of the students amidst the pelting of stones.

To avert more causalities, GES and school authorities after a meeting with the Paramount Chief of the area, Nene Sackitey, decided to close down the school for two weeks.

But Nene Asada Ahor I in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday said they will need more time to engage with the youth.

“I will be very much grateful if they will extend the two weeks because there is tension in town,” he stressed.

The Manya Krobo Traditional Council spokesperson noted that their intent is to avert a possible clash between town folks and the students.

“The Paramount chief does not want more tension in the town so we are working around the clock to resolve it before the school reopens,” Nene Asada Ahor I added.

Ebenezer Teye Larbi

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Okletey-Teye Larbi, appealed for calm as they resolve the matter.

Though he condemned the instant justice meted out by the students, he also blamed the two young men for being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

He said he will engage with the police to beef up security in the school.